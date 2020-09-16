LOGAN — The Logan County Courthouse will reopen to the public beginning Monday, Sept. 21, according to a news release from the Logan County Commission.
Hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon and then from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Logan County Magistrate Court will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Guests will be require to sign in at the entrance by filling out a form with contact information and the office you are visiting.
A temperature check will also be performed.