LOGAN — The Logan County Courthouse will reopen to the public beginning Monday, Sept. 21, according to a news release from the Logan County Commission.

Hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon and then from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Logan County Magistrate Court will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Guests will be require to sign in at the entrance by filling out a form with contact information and the office you are visiting.

A temperature check will also be performed.