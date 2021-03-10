LOGAN — Logan County’s active cases of COVID-19 remain about the same as where they were a week ago, with a slight uptick and a church outbreak, according to Logan County Health Department Administrator Steve Browning.
“They’re picking up a little bit,” Browning said. “I think we’ve had about 20 to 25, maybe, in the last two days, three days. It’s starting to pick back up little bit. I’m hoping it’s just a little bit of a cluster. We have a church outbreak. I’m hoping that’s just what that is and that we can come back down to where we were headed.”
As of Browning’s update of the county’s numbers Monday afternoon, which was the most recent update as of The Logan Banner’s press time, there were 125 current active cases in the county. That’s slightly more than last Tuesday’s count of 116, but nearly the same as two weeks ago, when the count stood at 126 active cases.
Overall, the numbers have remained mostly steady, with an overall cumulative count of 2,782 as of Monday, a total of 41 cases added since last Tuesday’s count of 2,741. There have been 2,579 recoveries and 78 deceased, with 23 currently hospitalized because of virus complications.
The county has not recorded any new deaths since Thursday, when Browning announced that three women ages 86, 78 and 68 had succumbed to complications from the virus. Statewide, deaths are significantly down, with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reporting no new deaths for several days out of last week and Monday of this week.
Regional vaccination clinics will continue this week at the Logan County Resource Center at the old 84 Lumber at Peach Creek. Second-dose vaccinations will be administered Wednesday, and first-doses will be administered on Thursday; both clinics are from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information about getting tested or vaccinated, call the Logan County Health Department at 304-792-8630.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there were 5,424 current active cases of COVID-19 statewide as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, with 229 of those received over the previous 24 hours, for a 2.72% daily positivity rate. There have been 133,856 cumulative cases recorded statewide, with 2,326 deaths; one of those deaths was recorded over the previous 24 hours. In vaccine numbers, 343,718 total first-dose vaccines have been administered, with 218,473 West Virginians fully vaccinated.
Logan County was yellow on Tuesday’s update of the daily county alert system map.