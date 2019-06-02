Logan Banner
LOGAN - Logan Elementary School students who might be lonely at recess or are just looking for friends to play with now have a place to go.
On Wednesday, the school unveiled its "buddy bench," which was the brainchild of Nicolette Viars, a second-grade student at LES who decided she wanted to do something to share kindness among her friends at school. With the help of her mother, Nicolette started collecting quarters and asked her second-grade class and teacher, Sherry McDonald, to start collecting quarters with her.
With the help of Stereo Video Unlimited, who designed the bench, and Jack Baisden from Four Seasons Country Store, the class was able to present the bench to the school to be placed at the playground on awards day.
Children can now sit on the bench and McDonald's class knows how to approach the other kids to ask them to play. The bench also encourages anti-bullying, with the phrase "Be a Buddy, Not a Bully" written on the bench.