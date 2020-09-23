LOGAN — Several organizations, along with recovery patients, gathered on Logan’s grassy welcome lawn Tuesday, Sept. 15, to help raise awareness for substance abuse and suicide prevention.
Suicide Prevention and Drug Awareness Day featured a host of tables from different organizations such as the Logan County Family Resource Network, Logan County Prevention Coalition, Prestera, Buddy to Buddy West Virginia and the Partnerships for Success Grant program. September is both National Recovery Month and Suicide Awareness Month.
Several successful recovery patients took to the microphone to deliver passionate speeches about their experience with drug addiction and their eventual recovery.
Chapmanville native and now Logan resident Keisha Barker has been clean for one year following a years-long battle with opioid addiction that began while she was attending Marshall University. Barker, 31, has become clean thanks to Fresh Start, an acclaimed program provided by the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center in which recovery patients tend to a community garden.
“I got in trouble Sept. 9 of last year and when I got out of jail, I heard about people court-ordered to do the Fresh Start program. I volunteered to do the Fresh Start program, so I had a little bit better chance at being successful with my recovery,” Barker said. “So I’ve been here a year. I’ve enrolled back at Marshall again to finish my degree. In 18 hours, I will be teaching English education, five through adult. I got my boys back. It’s been a real struggle. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life, but it’s worth it. We do recover.”
Amber Bjornsson is a former recovery patient who now works for the Logan County Reentry Council, which helps people transitioning out of incarceration get back on their feet. Bjornsson delivered an impassioned speech in which she touched on her criminal history starting at the age of 10 to where she is now after coming to West Virginia and going through the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) program.
John Kangas, program coordinator for the Logan County Quick Response Team, reflected on his own recovery journey that began when he became sober on June 20, 1998.
“Twenty-two years ago, when God picked me up out of the floor, he said, ‘Son, I have a better purpose for you, and I’m going to show you what that is,’ “ Kangas said. “Well, here I am 22 years later with a better purpose. I can’t think of a better group of people to work with and to help than my fellow people in recovery or still struggling to try to get in recovery. Some of the smartest people I’ve ever met is that person on the corner that everybody else is passing by not giving them a chance.”
Nicole Morris-Dingess, a veteran of the Military Police Corps, spoke about suicide prevention. She recalled her own father’s suicide and her later struggles with suicidal thoughts, which she said she is now in recovery from.
Edward Johnson, 39, also spoke to The Logan Banner about his experience with the Fresh Start program, saying it feels “awesome” to be one of the faces of recovery at the event.
“It’s been wonderful, really,” Johnson said. “You know, rough start at first, like always. In and out of jail, but finally, I got on track with Fresh Start, and it’s been a really good program. It really has … and I like doing stuff like this. It makes you feel good, helping somebody else.”