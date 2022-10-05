LOGAN — Despite the lack of a band program at Logan High School in 2022, the stands were once again filled with music at Friday night’s Homecoming game.
Over 100 individuals, including alumni and other community members came together to fill in the gap.
The effort, known as the Logan Expeditionary Band, or more colloquially in the community as the “Logan Alumni Band,” featured 104 individuals, mostly school alumni dating from the 1960s all the way to the current graduating class. The community band has been in the works since late August after it was revealed that Logan High School didn’t have a band program this year due to both low participation and a lack of a band director.
1962 Logan High graduate Fred Rushden, who marched alongside last year’s band as an alumni, was one of the first to form the idea. 2010 graduate Austin Campbell, who now lives in the Putnam County town of Eleanor, saw several online posts and decided he wanted to become involved himself.
“I had thought on it for about a month or so, because I’m busy myself and I didn’t know if I could cut out the time to really come down there and do all that stuff,” Campbell said.
“I’m about an hour and a half away, but I thought on it for awhile and I eventually said I’m going to commit to this and make it happen if I can, and so I just basically made a Facebook post and it just, kind of, blew up from there. I just, kind of, took charge and reached out to as many people as I could and I reached out to all my professional contacts in the greater Charleston area and then you saw the turnout. We had 104 people by my count.”
Campbell took on the role of director for the Expeditionary Band when they made their debut during Friday’s Homecoming game between Logan and Nitro. Cheers and applause were heard across Willis-Nisbet Stadium as the band marched from Logan High School onto the field.
The band performed popular songs meant to stir attendees, such as “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes and “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond. They also performed regulars like the Logan High Alma Mater, the Logan High Fight Song and the Star Spangled Banner.
“The response has been phenomenal,” Campbell said. “The community has been very, very supportive and so has the school administration and it seems the board of education is also very supportive. I’ve spoken with plenty of people and people have reached out to me about a lot of things and it seems like everyone is just excited about it.”
Campbell said he wishes the band could have also marched in the school’s Homecoming Parade earlier in the day Friday, but due to its all-volunteer nature, it wasn’t possible.
According to Campbell, the band only held one rehearsal. Logan High School itself loaned out school instruments to use and allowed the group to use the school’s band room.
“The school, they’ve been very, very generous to us and cooperative throughout this entire process,” Campbell said. “They let us loan out school instruments to community members and Mrs. (Kelly) Stanley, the principal, she’s been with us throughout the entire thing, so we’ve always had someone from the school with us while we operate so she can make sure that nothing goes missing and take care of all the things that need to be taken care of. She’s been very, very cooperative and just phenomenal about that.”
The City of Logan also purchased, through Stereo Video, the blue sweatshirts with the Logan High “L” logo pressed onto the front of them.
Although the majority of the band consisted of Logan alumni, musicians from other communities also stepped in. Some students from Winfield High School — where Campbell has taught band camp for the last nine years — made the trek, as well as members from the Charleston Area Metro Band, the Kanawha Valley Community Band, and a group of band members from West Virginia State University, including the university’s music director, Dr. Scott E. Woodard.
One of those individuals who wasn’t a Logan High alumni was Sarah Bailey, a 2013 graduate of Man High School. Bailey said when she heard the call for volunteers, she felt the need to get involved regardless of what school she graduated from.
“When Austin Campbell put out the word that he was looking for alumni and/or community members, I felt the call to step up and take part,” Bailey said. “While I graduated from the rival school of Logan High, band was a big part of my high school and college career, and I knew that I could help make a difference with this. Band is family everywhere and it goes above and beyond the school ‘rivalry.’ I hope that our efforts now will inspire a new generation of musicians to step up and save the program. I also hope this shows the community how important the arts are to our schools.”
Don Elkins, who served as Logan High’s band director from 1962-69 and even led the program to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City in 1965, described the Expeditionary Band as a “beautiful” sight.
“What I saw Friday night warmed by heart. They always told me that I was absolutely cold-hearted,” Elkins quipped. “They had that whole section filled next to the concession stand. That first section of stands was all band, and it just looked great and it sounded good … they really, really put it together and it just did a lot of good for the old people like us that remember the bands and the tradition.”
Elkins said he and others like former Logan Junior High Band Director Les Duncan and several alumni are working with the school system to try to remedy the situation and bring a regular band back to Logan High. Elkins has repeatedly stated that it will likely take a bare minimum of three years to recruit new band members and bring the program back.
“It’s going to be tough,” Elkins said. “I hope in three years — this is 2022 — I don’t know if it’s possible in 2025 to see a Logan High School Band back on the field or not, but with everything going in a positive direction, we might be able to do that. I think they can do it and you’re going to have come up with some creative ideas to get it started because you’re starting with a great big 500-pound rock on top of you.”
Elkins added that he feels that getting a young, interested band director who will immerse themselves in the community is the first step, noting that he, along with the other band directors in the area at the time, came to the Logan community and stayed.
“I’m still an optimist,” Elkins added. “I think if they get somebody who’s interested, who is young, and the other thing, I think — and this is me talking — I think you’re going to have to get somebody that lives here and gets to know the people, because if you get to know the people, then you’ve got a little bit of a leg up on it.”
Campbell said he hopes the effort of the Expeditionary Band will highlight the importance of school music programs and spark an effort to recruit new members in the younger generations.
“I hope this showing of support can let the community know, let the administrations know, how important it is to so many people,” Campbell concluded, “and I hope that they will work to recruit students to play in band, recruit a good director, and that kind of thing. That’s my hope. I hope that the program can just be built back up.”
The Logan Expeditionary Band is scheduled to play once more at Logan’s last home football game hosting Herbert Hoover on Nov. 4.