PEACH CREEK — Five individuals were recognized for completing Logan County’s Family Treatment Court program during the program’s second graduation ceremony Friday, July 15.

With their graduation, the five participants have now had their full parental rights reinstated along with obtaining legal employment, sobriety, housing and driver’s licenses.

