The Logan Family Treatment Court graduated its second class of five participants on Friday, July 15. From left, are Kayci Jarrell, Alex Hammonds, Judge Joshua Butcher, Supreme Court Justice C. Haley Bunn, Kelly Cantrell, Johnna Mullins and court case coordinator Ashley Ranson.
The Logan Family Treatment Court graduated its second class of five participants on Friday, July 15. From left, are Kayci Jarrell, Alex Hammonds, Judge Joshua Butcher, Supreme Court Justice C. Haley Bunn, Kelly Cantrell, Johnna Mullins and court case coordinator Ashley Ranson.
PEACH CREEK — Five individuals were recognized for completing Logan County’s Family Treatment Court program during the program’s second graduation ceremony Friday, July 15.
With their graduation, the five participants have now had their full parental rights reinstated along with obtaining legal employment, sobriety, housing and driver’s licenses.
Family Treatment Court, which began in Logan County in October 2020 and held its first graduation in December 2021, is a rigorous program that gives participants the chance to regain their parental rights while also getting clean from substance abuse. The program originally began as a pilot in three West Virginia counties — one of them being neighboring Boone County under the direction of former Circuit Judge and now U.S. Attorney Will Thompson.
Friday’s ceremony at the Logan County Commission’s satellite operation at the old Peach Creek 84 Lumber was attended by Justice C. Haley Bunn of the West Virginia Supreme Court, a native of Oceana in neighboring Wyoming County.
“What all five of you have accomplished is nothing short of amazing,” Bunn told the graduates. “It’s a miracle what you have done … I’m from Oceana, also known as ‘Oxyana,’ and it has also been, like Logan County, so affected by the scourge of the opioid epidemic and other drugs, and we are actively fighting it.”
Logan County Circuit Judge Joshua Butcher reminded both the graduates and the program’s current participants that reunification is always the goal, even if it doesn’t always appear so.
“I always tell parents this the first time I see them in a case of this nature, and a lot of times, they don’t believe me,” Butcher said. “They don’t trust me. They don’t trust who works in the system the first time they meet you, but I tell them, ‘Believe it or not — and whether or not you’re able to hear me through the addiction that’s controlling your mind right now — we are on your side.’ The goal is reunification, and we want to see you win.”
Following a luncheon, four graduates — Kelly Cantrell, Alex Hammonds, Johnna Mullins and Kayci Jarrell — were presented with their certificates for completing the program — along with a family photo and other gifts. It was at times an emotional ceremony for both the graduates and the program’s officials. One of the graduates, Shannon Akers, was not in attendance as she had just given birth a day before.
According to documentation provided by the court, the graduates passed a combined total of 338 out of 365 drug screens. One graduate, Johnna Mullins, was recognized for having a perfect track record throughout her time in the program.
The graduates have also completed classes in early recovery skills, relapse prevention, criminal conduct and substance abuse therapy, parenting and individual therapy.
A display was also set up for two participants who had died — Beth Fitch and Timmy Messer. Fitch was remembered fondly by both Ashley Ranson, the court case coordinator for Family Treatment Court, and Judge Butcher.
“I remember Beth, she was an excellent writer,” Butcher said. “Every time she wrote me a letter in the program, I was really surprised at how well it was written, how well it was composed, grammar, spelling — you don’t typically see that high of a level. I encouraged her to further her education, and she wanted to. She was attending classes and planning to attend further classes when tragedy struck.”
With Friday’s graduation, the Logan Family Treatment Court has now graduated a total of eight participants. The next graduation will be held sometime later this year or in early 2023.