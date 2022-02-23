LOGAN — City of Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett urges residents to check the smoke alarms around their homes, citing a recent increase in structure fires and a statistical decrease in escape times.
During his monthly fire report at the Logan City Council’s regular session Feb. 8, Beckett said 2022 is already on par to become one of the busiest years for the department, noting that the amount of structure fires is up. Later that same evening at Chapmanville’s town council meeting, their fire chief, Tommy Perry, said the same thing about their department’s statistics.
Beckett said several factors are to blame for the recent increase in fires.
“We have a lot of aging structures and, you know, it’s just one of those things, and then you factor in people using space heaters this time of year,” Beckett said. “It’s just a culmination of things, really. You can’t really point your finger at any one thing. We’ve always got the arson situation, we’ve always got mean people doing bad things.”
Beckett said residents need to check the smoke alarms they have around their homes and make sure they are installed in about every spot in the home.
“You need them outside or inside of every bedroom, in the hallways, around your kitchen area,” Beckett said. “Kitchen fires equate for a lot of structure fires. Dryers, unattended dryers, dryers is a big one … just as many as you can have, because you can’t have too many, and the new ones, if you get the new style, they actually ‘talk’ to each other, for lack of a better term, so if one goes off in one end of the house, it activates all of them. It’s a must. I can’t stress that enough.”
To drive home his point even stronger, Beckett said that, statistically, fire escape times have been greatly reduced from just a couple of decades ago because modern fires burn much hotter than they used to.
“The biggest thing that people have to understand is that fires have changed so much over the last 20 years,” Beckett said. “It’s not the same fire. Fire is more deadly, gases are more deadly, the temperatures are higher. That’s why smoke alarms are so very important. When you look at the data and studies, you had upwards of 12 and 17 minutes to escape a house fire between, like, 1985 to 1990. That’s down to about three minutes right now.”
Beckett said the reason is due to a significant increase in petroleum-based materials being used in households, whereas in decades past, more cotton and wool-based products were used.
“Basically, your furniture is literally solid-state gasoline,” Beckett said, “so when you factor all that in, the temperatures are higher. Back then, everything was made of cottons and wools and there wasn’t a lot of synthetics or a lot of petroleum-based products. Now, everything in our homes are plastics and synthetic fabrics and everything, so it burns hotter, it burns faster, it releases a lot more toxic gas — hydrogen cyanide, cyanide gas, hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide — and you combine all those things, and it doesn’t take much to kill a person before they even realize what happened.”
For existing smoke alarms already installed in the house, Beckett said he recommends checking them at least twice a year. He noted that a good habit to get into is checking them when changing clocks biannually for daylight savings time.
Additionally, Beckett said smoke alarms should be changed out about every five years to ensure maximum efficiency, especially if they are the cheaper kind. He said the best smoke alarms are those that are hard-wired with a backup battery, but if a battery-only model is bought, it should be one with a 10-year battery.
“If you buy the battery, buy the one like the First Alert or something that’s got the 10-year battery life,” Beckett said. “It’s just a better quality product than when you go buy the $3.86 one at Walmart, you know? Lowe’s has a pretty good selection of those and you can get them with a combination of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and that’s a good way to go also, especially if you have gas appliances.”
In the past, the City of Logan Fire Department has partnered with other agencies such as the Logan County Commission and Walmart to distribute smoke alarms to those in need. Beckett said the giveaways, which only come around periodically, are often aimed at children or those who cannot afford to purchase them.
According to the National Fire Protection Association’s February 2021 report on smoke alarms in U.S. home fires, nearly three out of five deaths from house fires happened in properties with no smoke alarms (41%) or smoke alarms that failed to operate (16%). The risk of death was 55% lower in homes with working smoke alarms.
Hardwired smoke alarms operated in 94% of fires considered large enough to trigger a smoke alarm. Battery-powered units operated 82% of the time. Power source issues were the most common reason for a smoke alarm failing to operate.
“Early detection on fires is key,” Beckett said. “Smoke alarms are key — especially if you have a two-story house and you have a fire in the back of the first story and you’re on the second floor. A lot of that carbon monoxide gas is going to be upstairs before you even realize it if you don’t have smoke alarms basically on every floor and outside of any interior rooms. You just can’t have too many.”