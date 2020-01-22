LOGAN — The City of Logan Fire Department was recently awarded a grant from the TC Energy Foundation to fund the purchase of new extrication tools.
TC Energy, which stands for TransCanada, awarded the grant of $7,000 to the LFD to purchase a full set of specialized air bags that can be used for auto extrication in the event of an accident or for stabilization. Beckett said the fire department has never previously had the budget to buy such tools before.
“It gives us just another tool in that toolbox to serve the public and provide those services when it comes to auto extrication or rescue that we didn’t have before, and it’s just a huge plus for the department,” Beckett said. “It’s something that we’ve always tried to have and just never had it in the budget, and with this grant, we’re able to fulfill that.”
Beckett said fireman Aaron Fry, who works for the TC Energy Foundation, played an instrumental role in the grant.
Looking ahead, Beckett said the LFD is currently eyeing other grants that become available, such as the federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG), which will open in the spring. The Williamson Fire Department, in Mingo County, was recently awarded $154,000 in grants from the AFG, which was used to fund new self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs).
Beckett said the LFD will likely try to obtain funds for new SCBAs as well.
“We actually got the SCBA grant probably 10 years ago, and was able to update all our breathing apparatuses,” Beckett said. “Since then, there’s been two updates in SCBA protocol, so we’re actually eligible for it again, so that’s probably what we’re going to try to go after in the spring.”