LOGAN — The Logan Fire Department’s dog Lucy has been returned safely after missing for two weeks.
“We knew she’d been missing for a couple days, then the little kids that she had taken up with came down and asked about her, so we knew there was something going on, and we had heard a rumor that there was a gentleman that had shot her,” said Logan fire chief Scott Beckett. “We decided to do some media interviews and see if we we could get some tips.”
That strategy paid off as Lucy turned up at the home of Rum Creek resident Sherry Lynn Nash, who eventually recognized her from stories on area news outlets. “What had happened was (someone) had loaded her up and dropped her off at the top of Lowe’s Mountain, where the coyotes would have killed her or she would have starved to death,” Beckett explained.
Nash said “people are bad to bring dogs up here and just drop them off.” Sherry’s son Randall Nash fell in love with Lucy and planned to keep her, until Sherry’s sister called and told her about seeing a news story on Nov. 8 and realizing the dog belonged to the Logan Fire Department.
Sherry and her family had taken care of Lucy for four days before realizing who Lucy was.
“I was in shock, to be honest,” Nash explained. “We knew we had to do the right thing and return her to her home where she was deeply missed.”
Lucy, a German Shepherd mix, originally joined the fire department following a major fire at the Fox Apartments in November 2019. “Whenever the fire was out and everything got cleaned up, she followed us back down to the station. We had never seen her until then,” Beckett said. “She really adopted us.”
Beckett and Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti expressed their appreciation to the West Virginia State Police for their assistance and to members of the community for their support.