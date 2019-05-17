LOGAN - The Insurance Service Office recently upgraded the City of Logan Fire Department's ISO rating from a four to a three, a move that city officials say will lower fire insurance rates for residents within the coverage area.
According to Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett, the city's fire department is now one of around 3,400 in the nation with a class three rating. ISO ratings are assessed every seven years and are based on a number of factors like access to public fire hydrants, water supply, communications/dispatch, training and equipment.
ISO ratings are based on a scale of one to 10, with one being the best and 10 being the worst. When Logan first began being assessed, their score was nine, but Beckett says that factors like the fire levy and support from elected officials have upgraded the score.
"The reason we're able to get these ISO ratings lowered is because we have a fire levy and we have a city council and a mayor who supports our upgrades, and we have a county commission who supports
these fire departments and makes sure they have the equipment to do the job," Beckett said.
Beckett said he hopes to one day get the department's rating to a class one.
"Our whole goal in seven years is to be a one," he said. "There's huge bragging rights, not only in the fire service, but just to be a one is a special place to be. That's kind of where we'd like to be, so we're going to work hard to try to attain that."
Beckett said the lower insurance rates will likely go into effect next year.
The City of Logan Fire Department has a coverage area of 24 square miles that extends to areas as far as to the top of Blair Mountain, Peach Creek and Crooked Creek, the town of West Logan and Rossmore.
