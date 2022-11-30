LOGAN — The lights and decorations that adorn the streets of downtown Logan during the holiday season have a fresh look for 2022.
According to Mayor Serafino Nolletti, 26 new lights decorating the city’s telephone poles and four new “street line” decorations were purchased this year. The new lights, which were turned on just prior to Thanksgiving Day last week, replace most of the old “Season’s Greetings” lights which had been a mainstay in Logan in November and December for nearly two decades.
Nolletti said just four of those older decorations were used this year and that he hopes to replace them by next year. The new lights feature bright, traditional color designs donning wreaths and lanterns.
“The ones that we had … they were pushing 20 years old,” Nolletti said. “There was one that we quit using this year that was probably over 20 years old. It was just time. The sockets were going bad in them, you know, rust, just deteriorating. It was just time to upgrade and I hope to, possibly next year, buy four more of the ones that go across the street like we’ve purchased this year.”
The city has gradually purchased the decorations over the past few years, adding some in both 2020 and 2021. Nolletti said the city has to purchase them incrementally due to both cost and their made-to-order manufacturing process.
“Every year over the last two or three years, I have tried to add a few because people don’t realize how much those things cost,” Nolletti said. “What we purchased this year — the 26 pole lights that we purchased and the four street lights that we purchased — was over $25,000. The city did use the home rule money to purchase those lights with this year.”
Since being approved for the Municipal Home Rule Program in 2019 and operating under it in July 2020, the city has been able to add over $1 million to its annual budget. The money was designated for several categories such as beautification, festival planning, demolition projects, police and fire pensions, and employee raises.