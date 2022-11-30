Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — The lights and decorations that adorn the streets of downtown Logan during the holiday season have a fresh look for 2022.

According to Mayor Serafino Nolletti, 26 new lights decorating the city’s telephone poles and four new “street line” decorations were purchased this year. The new lights, which were turned on just prior to Thanksgiving Day last week, replace most of the old “Season’s Greetings” lights which had been a mainstay in Logan in November and December for nearly two decades.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you