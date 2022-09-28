LOGAN — A lengthy list of 86 indictments were returned when the grand jury convened in September. The list was released by Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
On the docket of Circuit Judge Joshua Butcher are 45 indictments:
Marc West, 33: Solicitation to commit certain felonies.
Jody Worthington, 29: Solicitation to commit certain felonies.
Ieyencei Cain Adams (birth date not listed): Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401.
Kristina Susan Adams, 32: Unlawful manufacture/delivery/transport/possession of fentanyl (two counts).
Kristina Susan Adams, 32: Unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
Michelle Lea Baisden, 47: Driving while license revoked — DUI.
Fabian Tashawn Beatty, 22: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401.
Dylan Shylar Bledsoe, 21: Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc (2-30 years); manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic).
Emily Beth Bledsoe, 46: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401.
Herman Lee Brown, II, 45: Domestic battery or domestic assault — third offense.
Richard Lee Chambers, 42: Unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
Franklin Darnell Clancy, 44: Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc (2-15 years); manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic).
Franklin Darnell Clancy, 44: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (two counts); manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic); unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
Michael Keith Cyrus, 22: Attempts (underlying offense punishable by life or penitentiary); malicious or unlawful assault, battery (wounding); willful injury to or destruction of property.
Michael Keith Cyrus, 22: Grand larceny.
Patrick Damron, 39: Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes (life registration) (four counts).
Dorsey Darby, 58: First degree arson.
Amanda Michelle Davis, 42: Grand larceny.
James Bradley Davis, 41: Attempts (underlying offense punishable by life or penitentiary).
Tre Daniel Dobbins, 28: Felon escape from institution or officers.
Candace Ferrell, 36: Drug delivery resulting in death; failure to render aid; transportation of prohibited items onto grounds of jail, correctional facility or detention center.
Cameron Gauge Frye, 19: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (two counts); persons prohibited from possessing firearms; manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic) (two counts).
George Gallagher, 63: Conspiracy (two counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts).
Janet Gallagher, 55: Conspiracy (two counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts).
Brittany Lynn Gillman, 36: Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc (2-15 years); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony.
Candace Harmon, 34: Drug delivery resulting in death; failure to render aid; transportation of prohibited items onto grounds of jail, correctional facility or detention center.
Matthew Keith Hensley, 55: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (two counts); driving while license revoked — DUI; manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts).
Amos Scott Holland, 27: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401; manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic).
Amos Holland, 27: Persons prohibited from possessing firearms (felony violence).
William Joseph Jessup, 34: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401; manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic).
Michael Jurtlin Jude, 26: Fraudulent schemes (two counts).
Steven Kelly, 28: Unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
Dan Harmon Lambert, 23: Conspiracy; malicious or unlawful assault, battery (wounding).
John Dee Marcum, Jr., 46: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401; manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic).
Devon Earl Metoyer, 25: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony; persons prohibited from possessing firearms (felony substance); manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic) (three counts); transportation of controlled substances into state (three counts); unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
Thomas Alexander Mullins, 46: Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices (felony); obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses (theft of services).
Hannah Michelle Perry, 23: Conspiracy; entry of building other than dwelling; entry of railroad, traction or motorcar, steamboat or vessel.
Kevin Slater, 23: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401; unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
Kaila Rose Stiltner, 35: Escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution.
Ted Allen Topeka, Sr., 59: Manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic) (three counts); unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
Ted Topeka, 59: Escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution.
Nicholas Hardy Turner, 25: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; domestic battery — unlawful or intentional physical contact or harm to family or household member; malicious or unlawful assault, battery (wounding); strangulation.
James Donald Vickers, 54: Manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic).
Troy Wilson Wheatley, 41: Persons prohibited from possessing firearms.
Greta Simone Woods, 23: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (two counts); persons prohibited from possessing firearms; manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic) (two counts).
On the docket of Circuit Judge Kelly Gilmore Codispoti are 41 indictments:
Thomas Gene Adair, 60: Driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs; driving while license suspended or revoked; fleeing or attempting to flee from law enforcement while under the influence; persons prohibited from possessing firearms (felony violence) (two counts).
Corey Mark Agosti, 26: Attempts — classification and penalties therefor (less than life term); conspiracy; possession of stolen scrap metal by individual (1,000 or more) (four counts).
Roger Dale Allport, 37: Burglary; grand larceny.
Jeffrey Lewis Baisden, 41: Driving while license revoked — DUI.
Christy Lee Booth, 49: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401; manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic).
Christopher Brown, 44: Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian to a child (two counts).
Lisa Dawn Bryant, 30: Conspiracy; obtaining money, property services by false pretenses (1,000 or more).
Roger Lee Bryant, 48: Conspiracy; fraudulent schemes.
Larry Lee Chambers, 50: Entry of building other than dwelling; entry of railroad, traction, or motorcar, steamboat or vessel.
Antonio Clemons, 34: Manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic).
Antonio Clemens, 34: Escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution.
Rebecca Louise Curtis, 41: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (two counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts).
Tayonnah Jimera Davis, 24: Felon escape from institution or officers.
James Gregory Farley, II, 30: Conspiracy; entry of building other than dwelling; entry of railroad, traction, or motorcar, steamboat or vessel.
Brittany Gillman, 36: Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc. (2-30 years); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony.
Derek Shawn Green, 38: Persons prohibited from possessing firearms (three counts).
Michael Lee Gunnells, 51: Driving while license revoked — DUI (two counts).
Tracy Don Jackson Jr., 19: Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc. (2-30 years).
Christina Jarrett, 44: Grand larceny.
Larry Gene Johnson, 58: Drug delivery resulting in death.
Larry Johnson, 58: Sexual abuse 1st degree (defendant 14 years or older, victim under 12 years old).
Tara Joslin, 41: Shoplifting penalties (third offense).
Jeremy Scott Justice, 44: Driving while license revoked — DUI.
Mark Anthony Lester, 53: Definition driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs; gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.
Nathan Meade, 44: Destruction of property; escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution.
Tabitha Meade, 41: Conspiracy; entry of building other than dwelling; entry of railroad, traction or motorcar, steamboat or vessel.
Albert Matthew Moore, 30: Conspiracy; malicious or unlawful assault, battery (wounding).
Johnnie Lee Morris, 51: Driving while license revoked — DUI.
Jere Dell Morrison, II, 31: Fleeing from officer (vehicle — reckless indifference); persons prohibited from possessing firearms.
Michael Paul Napier, 45: Persons prohibited from possessing firearms; unlawful, manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
Brian David Nelson, 38: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; destruction of property.
Cody Owen Perry, 35: Conspiracy; embezzlement; fraudulent schemes.
Thomas Owen Perry Jr., 52: Conspiracy; embezzlement; obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses (theft of services).
Steven Lee Sansom, 30: Destruction of property; entry of building other than dwelling; entry of railroad, traction, or motorcar, steamboat, or vessel; petit larceny.
Mary Lou Sidney, 32: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony; transportation of prohibited items onto grounds of jail, correctional facility or detention center (two counts).
Tiffany Amber Spurlock, 18: Malicious or unlawful assault, battery (wounding).
Cecil Andrew Thompson, 45: Persons prohibited from possessing firearms (three counts).
Clinton Blake Whitt, 19: Conspiracy (two counts); entry of building other than dwelling; entry of railroad, traction, or motorcar, steamboat, or vessel; grand larceny.
Clinton Blake Whitt, 19, Conspiracy; entry of building other than dwelling; entry of railroad, traction, or motorcar, steamboat, or vessel.
Clinton Paul Whitt, 38: Conspiracy (two counts); entry of building other than dwelling; entry of railroad, traction, or motorcar, steamboat, or vessel; grand larceny.
Bradley Williams, 23: Conspiracy; malicious or unlawful assault, battery (wounding).