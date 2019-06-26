OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - More than 10,000 students from across the United States, including nine from Logan High School, competed in the National Beta Club National Convention in Oklahoma City from June 19-22.
West Virginia high school students who won their state competitions in November were eligible to compete in the National Convention. The nine LHS students competed against students from across the nation in categories such as language arts, social studies, technology, service learning, two-dimensional design, onsite art drawing, portfolio and speech.
While at the convention, LHS student KJ Gertz represented West Virginia as a premier performer, which is a student who performs during the opening session of the convention.
LHS students were able to help Laken Kincaid, from Independence High School in Coal City, W.Va., with her campaign skit. Kincaid was running for National Beta Club President, and LHS students quickly arranged a skit that encompassed the Mountain State - as the playing of "Country Roads" by John Denver emanated the arena, phone lights swayed and students from across the nation sang.
One LHS student also brought back two awards, including one as a first place national champion. Brooke Ooten received sixth place in 9th grade Language Arts and earned first place in speech division one, which is for both 9th and 10th grade students. She competed against 45 other students for her speech, which was titled "Objects on a Shelf: The Evolution of a Princess."
During the trip, students also visited the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum at the site of the 1995 bombing of the Oklahoma City federal building, and the Myriad Botanical Gardens, where they viewed more than 100 varieties of plants, trees and flowers.
The next National Beta Club National Convention will be in Fort Worth, Texas, in June 2020. The West Virginia State Convention is this November.
