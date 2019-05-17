Logan Banner
MOUNT GAY - A new scholarship for Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is available for students who graduate from Logan High School. The scholarship begins for the 2019-2020 academic year, and applications are now being accepted.
The scholarship will pay tuition, textbooks and/or related educational expenses up to $2,500 per academic year. The student must be enrolled in a technical program at Southern and maintain a minimum grade point average of 2.0. Preference will be given to students from Mud Fork, W.Va.
The scholarship was created by former Logan resident Danny Vance in honor of his parents, Otto and Iris K. Vance.
"Neither of my parents got the chance to finish high school, yet they were huge advocates of education," Danny Vance said. "They believed that education not only gave you opportunities for a better career but also made you a better person because it opened your mind to newer ideas. This scholarship is a way to give back to a community that Mom and Dad both loved."
To apply, visit southernwv.edu/Foundation. Completed applications may be submitted on Southern's Logan campus, through email to InstitutionalAdvancement@southernwv.edu or by fax at 304-792-7173.
For more information, call Rita Roberson, Southern's vice president for institutional advancement, at 304-896-7425.