Two students dressed as ghosts ride through the Logan High School Homecoming Parade Friday afternoon as part of the freshman class float, which featured a graveyard theme with "R.I.P. Nitro" on a headstone.
Sophomore class Sgt. At Arms Bam Mosby, who was a member of last year's state championship Wildcats girls basketball team, shows off her championship ring while riding through Logan High School's Homecoming Parade Friday afternoon.
Two students dressed as ghosts ride through the Logan High School Homecoming Parade Friday afternoon as part of the freshman class float, which featured a graveyard theme with "R.I.P. Nitro" on a headstone.
Sophomore class Sgt. At Arms Bam Mosby, who was a member of last year's state championship Wildcats girls basketball team, shows off her championship ring while riding through Logan High School's Homecoming Parade Friday afternoon.
LOGAN — Over 80 participants made their way through downtown Logan Friday afternoon in Logan High School’s annual homecoming parade.
It was the second of three Logan County homecoming parades for 2022. The parade lasted around an hour and included Mayor Serafino Nolletti alongside deputy city clerk Jenny Vance-Trent; football and cheer teams from Logan Middle and Logan High School; Logan Midget League Football and Cheer; city festival queens Maloree Reed, Maggie White and Isabella Propst; class officers; class floats; and of course, royalty from both Logan Middle and Logan High.
Some businesses, such as Patty’s Home Away from Home, Turner Karate, and even Wendy’s and Little Caesar’s, also made appearances in the parade.
Representing Logan High School as Homecoming Queen this year was cheerleader Anna Holstein. Representing the school as Mr. Wildcat was Jarron Glick.
The homecoming game itself was held later Friday evening, and the Wildcats won it, defeating the Wildcats of Nitro High School by a score of 17-6.
Man High School will be the next and final Logan County School to host its homecoming parade this year at 1 p.m. on Oct. 14.
To view a gallery of photos from Logan’s Homecoming Parade, visit LoganBanner.com.