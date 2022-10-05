Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — Over 80 participants made their way through downtown Logan Friday afternoon in Logan High School’s annual homecoming parade.

It was the second of three Logan County homecoming parades for 2022. The parade lasted around an hour and included Mayor Serafino Nolletti alongside deputy city clerk Jenny Vance-Trent; football and cheer teams from Logan Middle and Logan High School; Logan Midget League Football and Cheer; city festival queens Maloree Reed, Maggie White and Isabella Propst; class officers; class floats; and of course, royalty from both Logan Middle and Logan High.

