LOGAN - Art students at Logan High School will have the chance to display all of their artwork for the year this Tuesday - and something new is in store this year.
From 4 to 6 p.m. in the student center, the annual Logan High School art show will showcase student drawings, sketches, paintings, pottery, sculptures, masks and more. Art teacher Stephen Justice says awards and certificates will be given out as well.
"I am very, very excited to be putting on this annual art show at Logan High School, because, as many of you know, I wrote a grant and Logan High School got a new kiln, so there will be more pottery this year than ever in the past," Justice said. "I'm going to try to make it the best I possibly can."
Following the art show, a new event will be held in the Little Theater from 6 to 7 p.m. Students in Bill France's mass communications class will present a film festival that will showcase four 10-minute films put together by the students.
"I think this is the first-ever film festival at the school," France said. "It was a great learning experience for the students to build something from the ground up. They had full creative freedom on this project."
The students were split into four groups to work on the films, entitled "Twisted," "Case 187," "A Modern Western Society" and "Desolation."
Admission to both events is free.
