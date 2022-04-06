LOGAN — The Logan High School chapter of the National Beta Club held its annual induction of new members Tuesday, March 29, at the Logan Memorial Fieldhouse/Willie Akers Arena.
Logan High School students must maintain a grade point average of 3.20 or higher and be recommended by faculty members in order to be invited to join the club. Seventy-nine new members joined the organization this year.
Logan High School Beta Club officers Brooke Ooten, president; Allie Burton, attendance officer; Tristan Burgess, treasurer; and Madison Mullins, secretary. Each lit a candle dedicated to one of the Four Pillars of the club: Achievement, Character, Leadership and Service.
Esther Shrum delivered the sponsor welcome. Shrum said this year’s theme is “Spring up for the future,” explaining that the theme is “a call to action for all Betas to see your worth, use your voice and share your passion with your community.”
She said spring is a time of new life after the winter and that is a perfect analogy to these students overcoming the rough times that they have experienced over the past couple of years.
After the induction of new members, members of the Logan High School club who earned awards at the West Virginia State Convention were recognized for their success.
The National Beta Club is an academic honors program dedicated to leadership and community service that was founded in 1934 by Wofford College professor John W. Harris. There are more than 500,000 members and more than 9,000 clubs in the United States and abroad.
The group’s motto is “Let us lead by serving others.”
Sponsors of the Beta Club at Logan High School are Talia Blankenship, Jason McPeak, Tina Rimmer and Esther Shrum.