LOGAN — The Logan High School Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations through Saturday, June 20. Applications can be found and printed on the web at the Logan High School Hall of Fame page on Facebook.
Forms may be mailed to Attn. Dan Hensley, Logan High School Hall of Fame, One Wildcat Way, PO Box 1929, Logan WV 25601.
The golf and dinner will be Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Logan Country Club with the on-field ceremony held prior to the Friday night game against Poca on Sept. 18
For questions, call Mike Stone at 304-752-7173 or 304-687-1199.