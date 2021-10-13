LOGAN — Logan High School’s annual homecoming parade made its way through downtown Logan on Friday, Oct. 8.
The parade had not been held since 2019. Because of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time, the parade did not take place in 2020.
This year’s parade featured 92 entries and included city first-responder personnel, Mayor Serafino Nolletti, festival queens, youth sports teams, local businesses like Gaylock’s Wrecker Service and Little Caesar’s, Logan Middle School sports teams, Logan Middle School’s homecoming court, Logan High School student council, Logan High School’s homecoming court, the Logan High School band, and, of course, the class floats.
The freshman class’s float, “KISS the Skyhawks Goodbye,” was themed after the classic rock band KISS. Students aboard the float were dressed and had their faces painted in the famous “Demon,” “Starchild,” “Catman,” and “Spaceman” makeup worn by the original members of the band.
The freshman float won Logan High School’s own contest and was even featured in a tweet on KISS’s official Twitter page Monday that highlighted several similar floats from around the nation.
The junior class float featured a haunted house theme and the senior class float was known as “Skyhawk Roadkill.” A sophomore class float was not included as part of the parade lineup listing.
At the end of the parade, a truckload of horror movie characters including Michael Myers from “Halloween” and Leatherface from “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” greeted people lined along the streets.
Some of the characters would exit the truck, driven by Logan County Assessor Glen D. “Houn’ Dog” Adkins, and walk up to people individually. The way they interacted with people was different from in the movies, however. Although Myers would wield his butcher knife and Leatherface his chainsaw at first, the two would ultimately pass out candy to children and pose for photos with those eager to have their picture taken with the characters.
Later that evening, the Logan Wildcats defeated the Scott Skyhawks 21-12 at the homecoming game held at the Willis-Nisbet Football Stadium.