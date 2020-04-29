HUNTINGTON — Marshall University recently announced the Logan High School winners in the SCORES Academic Festival pre-submission categories.

The festival was canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the following students/organizations were selected for pre-submissions:

  • First Place Radio Programming: WLHS
  • First Place Television News Package: Emma Johnson
  • First Place Film Analysis: Brooke Ooten
  • Second Place Photojournalism Sports Action Photo: Makaleigh Blankenship
  • Second Place Television Newscast: WLHS
  • Second Place Scratch Challenge Beautiful W.Va.: Hailey May, Jaden Keith, Savannah Fields
  • Third Place: Rebekah Mahone — The Game of Life
  • Third Place: Rebekah Mahone — Effective Teaching Strategies
  • Third Place Creative Writing Poetry: Brooke Ooten
  • Third Place Persuasive Essay: Caydence Bevino
  • Second Place Overall Division II: Logan High School