HUNTINGTON — Marshall University recently announced the Logan High School winners in the SCORES Academic Festival pre-submission categories.
The festival was canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the following students/organizations were selected for pre-submissions:
- First Place Radio Programming: WLHS
- First Place Television News Package: Emma Johnson
- First Place Film Analysis: Brooke Ooten
- Second Place Photojournalism Sports Action Photo: Makaleigh Blankenship
- Second Place Television Newscast: WLHS
- Second Place Scratch Challenge Beautiful W.Va.: Hailey May, Jaden Keith, Savannah Fields
- Third Place: Rebekah Mahone — The Game of Life
- Third Place: Rebekah Mahone — Effective Teaching Strategies
- Third Place Creative Writing Poetry: Brooke Ooten
- Third Place Persuasive Essay: Caydence Bevino
- Second Place Overall Division II: Logan High School