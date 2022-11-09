Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Logan High School’s Jacob France, center, was elected State Beta Club President at the organization’s State Convention in Charleston Wednesday, Nov. 2. Hillary Gore, left, of Mingo Central High School, was elected Vice President, and Michael Curtis, right, of Tug Valley High School, was elected Secretary.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — Jacob France, a sophomore from Logan High School, was elected President of the State Beta Club at its annual convention, held at the Charleston Civic Center Coliseum, on Nov. 2.

The winners were announced on Thursday, Nov. 3.

