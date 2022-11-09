CHARLESTON — Jacob France, a sophomore from Logan High School, was elected President of the State Beta Club at its annual convention, held at the Charleston Civic Center Coliseum, on Nov. 2.
The winners were announced on Thursday, Nov. 3.
France is the youngest student from Logan High School to ever be elected to the position. He also serves as President of the sophomore class at Logan High School.
Mingo Central’s Hillary Gore was named Vice President, and Tug Valley’s Michael Curtis was named Secretary.
The officers will attend a leadership conference in Washington, DC later this school year. State officers can compete at the National Beta Convention in Louisville, Kentucky June 17 through June 20, 2023.
National Beta is the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America.
National Beta is committed to recognizing high academic achievement, rewarding and nurturing worthy character, fostering leadership skills and encouraging service to others.
France wasn’t the only winner from Logan High School. Students walked away with 47 additional awards.
AGRISCIENCE 10TH GRADE
1st Place: Kevin Chen (Logan High School)
AGRISCIENCE 11TH GRADE
1st Place: Maggie Mahone (Logan High School)
AGRISCIENCE 12TH GRADE
3rd Place: Logan High School-
Riley Reed (Logan High School)
APPAREL DESIGN SENIOR
2nd Place: Logan High School- Addy Michaloff, Brooklyn Ferrell, Camryn Harvey, Darea Capua
BIOMEDICAL HEALTH SCIENCE 11TH GRADE
2nd Place: Mason Skidmore (Logan High School)
BIOMEDICAL HEALTH SCIENCE 9TH GRADE
1st Place: Caleb Burgess (Logan High School)
BOOK BATTLE SENIOR
2nd Place: Logan High School — Raylee Sipple, Cortlyn Dean, Aidan Rimmer
DIGITAL ART DIVISION II
2nd Place: Dalanee Hatcher (Logan High School)
DRAWING DIVISION I
3rd Place: Emilee Mullins (Logan High School)
DRAWING DIVISION II
1st Place: Brooklyn White (Logan High School)
ENGINEERING — Kevin Chen, Mason Skidmore, Walker Mclanahan, Jade Balasa, Jackie Chen
3rd Place: Logan High School
FRENCH 12TH GRADE
2nd Place: Cameron Allred (Logan High School)
FRESHMAN PROBLEM SOLVING
1st Place: Logan High School-Taylor Vance, Emily Porter, Kiarra White
HAND DRAWN ANIME DIVISION I
1st Place: Cora Harvey (Logan High School)
HAND DRAWN ANIME DIVISION II
1st Place: Brenna Buskirk (Logan High School)
JEWELRY DIVISION II
3rd Place: Taylor Noe (Logan High School)
LANGUAGE ARTS 10TH GRADE
3rd Place: Ashton McDonald (Logan High School)
LANGUAGE ARTS 11TH GRADE
3rd Place: Suzannah Meade (Logan High School)
LANGUAGE ARTS 12TH GRADE
2nd Place: Zackary Nunley (Logan High School)
LANGUAGE ARTS 9TH GRADE
1st Place: Aidan Rimmer (Logan High School)
MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS-Jonathan Nelson, Savannah Vannatter, Zach Nunley, Emily Porter
3rd Place: Logan High School
MATH 10TH GRADE
2nd Place: Kevin Chen (Logan High School)
MATH 12TH GRADE
1st Place: Brenna Buskirk (Logan High School)
MUSICOLOGY SENIOR ORAL-Rylee Hensley, Presley Jackson, Aidan Martin, Devin Maynard
1st Place: Logan High School
PAINTING DIVISION I
2nd Place: Brooklyn Ferrell (Logan High School)
PAINTING DIVSION II
2nd Place: Karigan Korody (Logan High School)
POETRY DIVISION I
1st Place: Andrea Ramey (Logan High School)
POETRY DIVISION II
3rd Place: Brenna Buskirk (Logan High School)
PORTFOLIO
1st Place: Logan High School-Taylor Vance, Addy Michaeloff, Addyson Porter, Isabella Mark, Brooklyn Ferrell, Emily Porter, Bralynn Sargent
POTTERY DIVISION I
2nd Place: Alexia Martin (Logan High School)
POTTERY DIVISION II
2nd Place: Haley Harvey (Logan High School)
QUIZ BOWL -Zach Nunley, Jonathan Nelson, Raylee Sipple, Brenna Buskirk
1st Place: Logan High School
RECYCLABLE ART DIVISION II
2nd Place: Madison Haugen (Logan High School)
ROBOTICS SHOWCASE
3rd Place: Logan High School-Kevin Chen, Nate Conley, Mason Skidmore, Walker Mclanahan, Jackie Chen, Jade Balasa, Jason Finley, Zach Nunley
SCULPTURE DIVISION II
2nd Place: Kendra Jobo (Logan High School)
SERVICE LEARNING SHOWCASE
1st Place: Logan High School-Payton Butcher, Lacy Curry, Addyson Amick, Peyton McCoy, Emilee Mullins, Jonathan Earnest
SOCIAL STUDIES 12TH GRADE
1st Place: Johnathan Nelson (Logan High School)
SPANISH 10TH GRADE
2nd Place: Nathaniel Conley (Logan High School)
SPANISH 11TH GRADE
2nd Place: Caitlyn White (Logan High School)
SPANISH 12TH GRADE
2nd Place: Diesel Bryant (Logan High School)
SPEECH DIVISION I
2nd Place: Hannah Maynard (Logan High School)
SPEECH DIVISION II
2nd Place: Mara Vandaff (Logan High School)
THREE DIMENSIONAL DESIGN-Olivia Jackson, Madilyn Sparks, Peyton McCoy, Aidan Martin, Alexia Martin
1st Place: Logan High School
TWO DIMENSIONAL DESIGN-Devin Maynard, Jade Balasa, Aidan Martin, Garrin Hatfield, Alexia Martin
3rd Place: Logan High School
WOODWORKING DIVISION I
2nd Place: Jordan Preece-Nichols (Logan High School)
CAMPAIGN SKIT
2nd Place: Logan High School-Hannah Maynard, Jasmine Runyon, Andrea Ramey, Emily Porter, Mara Vandaff, Cortlyn Dean, Chris Spurlock, Presley Jackson, Zack Nunley, Nate Conley
CLUB TRADING PIN
1st Place: Logan High School-Savannah Vannatter, Aidan Martin, Jonathan Nelson