LOGAN — Logan High School will host its annual Homecoming Parade this Friday afternoon.
The parade will be the second of the county’s parades this year. Because Friday, Sept. 30, is designated as a professional learning day in the county’s calendar, there will be no school that day.
Parade lineup will begin at 12:15 p.m. on the Island and the parade will begin at 1 p.m. The parade will make its way through Main Street, cross over to Stratton Street at the DMV, and circle back to the Island.
The Logan Wildcats’ Homecoming Game vs. the Nitro Wildcats will be later Friday evening, with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Willis Nisbet Stadium.
This year’s parade features 90 participants:
- Logan City Police
- Logan Fire Department
- Logan Fire Department with LHS Football Team
- Logan Fire Department with LHS Cheerleaders
- 911 Bus
- Logan High Boys and Girls Soccer Team (Henlawson Fire Department)
- Logan High School Volleyball (Premium Towing Truck)
- LEASA
- Mayor Serafino Nolletti
- 2022 Freedom Festival Fundraising Queen and 2022 Shawnee Island Festival Fundraising Queen
- Miss Freedom Festival Maloree Reed
- Miss Shawnee Island Maggie White
- Preecely Decker (car)
- Logan Raiders Football A-Team
- Logan Raiders Football B-Team
- Logan Raiders Cheerleaders B-Team
- Logan Raiders Football C-Team
- Logan Raiders Cheerleaders C-Team
- Logan Raiders Football D
- Southern Elite Cheer
- Gaylock Wrecker Service
- Logan Middle School Cheerleaders
- Logan Middle School Football Team
- Logan Middle School Soccer Team
- Logan Middle School Tennis Team
- LMS 5th Grade Attendant Tenley Marcum
- LMS 5th Grade Attendant Maddisyn Spears
- LMS 5th Grade Attendant Bella Workman
- LMS 6th Grade Attendant Laikyn Adkins
- LMS 6th Grade Attendant Kenlee Tomblin
- LMS 7th Grade Attendant Braylie Adkins
- LMS 7th Grade Attendant Jenna Hatfield
- LMS 8th Grade Attendant McKenzie Booth
- LMS 8th Grade Attendant Shelby Mullins
- LMS 8th Grade Attendant Daisy Tomblin
- Logan High School Beta Club
- LHS Freshman Class President Emily Porter
- LHS Freshman Class Vice President Trinity McDonald
- LHS Freshman Class Secretary Kiarra White
- LHS Freshman Class Treasurer Patience Bragg
- LHS Freshman Class Historian Emily Pauly
- LHS Freshman Sgt. At Arms Peyton McCoy
- LHS Freshman Chaplain Taylor Vance
- LHS Freshman Attendance Officer Bralynn Sargent
- LHS Freshman Float — Graveyard
- Southern Wildcats
- Patty’s Home Away from Home
- Logan County Prevention Coalition
- LHS Sophomore Class President Jacob France
- LHS Sophomore Class Vice President Isabella Mark
- LHS Sophomore Class Secretary Addyson Porter
- LHS Sophomore Class Treasurer Addyson Amick
- LHS Sophomore Class Historian Brooklyn Ferrell
- LHS Sophomore Class Sgt. At Arms Bam Mosby
- LHS Sophomore Class Chaplain Ashton McDonald
- LHS Sophomore Class Attendance Officer Lacy Curry
- Flip ‘N’ Twist — Cheerific All-Stars
- Wendy’s
- LHS Junior Class President Madison Haugen
- LHS Junior Class Vice President Isabella Propst
- LHS Junior Class Secretary Savannah Vannatter
- LHS Junior Class Treasurer Te’lyn Napier
- LHS Junior Class Treasurer Madi Gore
- LHS Junior Class Historian Madison Thompson
- LHS Junior Class Chaplain Michele Nelson
- LHS Junior Class Attendance Officer Brynna Ferrell
- LHS Junior Class Float — LHS Gonna Knock You Out
- Turner Karate
- Little Caesar’s Pizza
- LHS Senior Class President Mara Van Daff
- LHS Senior Class Vice President Cortlyn Dean
- LHS Senior Class Secretary Raylee Sipple
- LHS Senior Class Treasurer Jenna Tomblin
- LHS Senior Class Sgt. At Arms Brooklyn White
- LHS Senior Class Chaplain Scotty Browning
- LHS Senior Class Attendance Officer Ana Adkins
- LHS Senior Class Float — Will the Real Wildcat Please Stand Up
- LHS Freshman Attendant Kylie Curry
- LHS Freshman Attendant Katie Parsons
- LHS Sophomore Attendant Addy Michaloff
- LHS Sophomore Attendant Jada Nobles
- LHS Junior Attendant Jayden Brown
- LHS Junior Attendant Jersey Russell
- LHS Senior Attendant Caydence Taylor
- LHS Senior Attendant Makenna Ooten
- LHS Homecoming Queen Anna Holstein
- Mr. Wildcat 2022 Jarron Glick
- LHS Prayer Club
- West Logan Christian Academy Volleyball