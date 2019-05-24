Logan Banner
LOGAN - Logan High School announced this week that two students will represent the Class of 2019 as co-valedictorians this year: Daphney Akers and Kaylee Hall.
Akers is the daughter of Mary and Bryan Akers, of Whitman, and the granddaughter of Jack and Mary Preece and Etta and the late William (Doc) Workman; also the late Donald Workman. She has one sister, Kelli Goodman.
Daphney Akers has maintained a cumulative GPA above 4.0 while also achieving a 33 on the ACT. She has participated in many clubs and events at her school, including National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, National Science Honor Society, Beta Club, SCORES, Math Field Day, Science Quiz Bowl and Pumpkin Drop. She has also attended many community service events throughout high school, including regular yearly work at Christmas in the Park.
She plans to attend Marshall University and has already taken several courses through their online programs, as well as earning college credit hours through Advanced Placement classes. She plans to pursue her pre-pharmacy degree to eventually become a pharmaceutical scientist.
Hall is the daughter of Timothy and Janet Hall, of Mud Fork. She has two older siblings, Kimberly Webb and Timothy Hall, both of whom were also valedictorians of their respective classes of 2001 and 2008. Kaylee Hall is the granddaughter of the late Woodrow and Louise Hicks and the late Walter and Delma Hall.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society and the National Science Honor Society. She is also a member of the Logan High School choir and takes pride in her various artistic hobbies. She has also competed in numerous academic competitions, including Math Field Day, the Science Quiz Bowl, Pumpkin Drop and SCORES. She is a former member of Beta Club, but still attended this year's competition. She is also a former member of the Key Club.
Hall has earned awards and high scores for her hard work. She has won multiple science awards at the Marshall SCORES competition, as well as the State Beta Club Convention. She received a 33 on the ACT and maintained above a 4.0 GPA.
After graduation, Hall plans to attend Marshall University and study pre-med biology in hopes of becoming a neurologist.
Logan High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday in the Logan High School fieldhouse/Willie Akers Arena.