LOGAN — The Logan City Council has appointed Charleston-based attorney Paul D. Ellis as a special counsel for the city to help advise in recent municipal endeavors such as home rule and zoning.
Ellis served as head city attorney for Charleston for 15 years under former Mayor Danny Jones. In 2007, he played an integral role in establishing the West Virginia Municipal Home Rule program, which the Legislature eventually expanded into a statewide program, with Logan joining it in November 2019.
Ellis was first introduced to the Logan City Council during their Oct. 13 regular monthly meeting. At the Nov. 10 meeting, council voted to hire him as a special counsel for a year, with the ability to leave or extend the contract as they wish. Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti said the city wanted to hire Ellis because his extensive experience in working with the state’s biggest city can help Logan do more with things like home rule, zoning and other projects.
“He’s a very knowledgeable person when it comes to municipal government,” Nolletti said, “and as we move forward, the City of Logan, with some of these projects we’re wanting to do, like demolition that we’re wanting to start real soon now, he knows how to fast forward the demolition, you know, the hoops and things that we’re going to have to hop through. He knows how to do that in a more efficient, quicker way, and that’s what we all want. We talked with him about zoning, he’s very knowledgeable about that.”
Nolletti said Ellis will be in Logan as he is needed, and will work alongside Kendal Partlow, the city’s regular attorney. During both times he has been present at regular city council meetings, Ellis has stated that his passion is with municipal governments like Logan.
“I love this,” Ellis said during the Nov. 10 meeting. “I’ve always thought, I mean, when I got involved in the legislative end to try to help cities, primarily, it was often, you know … Charleston already had what Charleston needed, so a lot of that work wasn’t about Charleston, and even though that’s where I was, it was about bringing the kind of laws and the kinds of things that we were able to do, or get away with, in Charleston, so they could be used statewide. I’m all about helping folks across the state, and as we all know, the state’s a lot more than Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown. I love all those cities for their own reasons, but West Virginia’s about what happens outside of those cities to me, and so, it’s an honor. I’m happy to help any way I can.”