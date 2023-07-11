Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20230704.IMG8191.L8pM_Logan-July-4th.dsz.JPG
Buy Now

The City of Logan held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on the night of Tuesday, July 4.

 BOOTHE DAVIS | For The Logan Banner

The City of Logan held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on the night of Tuesday, July 4.

Recommended for you