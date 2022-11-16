During Logan’s annual Veterans Day service on Friday morning, Premium Towing dedicated a tow truck in honor of veterans to the Veterans Service Center at Henlawson. The truck is in memory of late Premium owner Jessie Elliott Jr., who died last year.
Art Kirkendoll, a consultant for the Logan County Commission who formerly served as a commissioner and State Senator, was the guest speaker for this year’s Veterans Day service in Logan on Friday morning.
LOGAN — Pouring rain on Friday morning didn’t stop Logan from holding its annual Veterans Day celebration.
Although the parade had to be called off due to the weather, the veteran honor and remembrance program that is typically held outside at the Doughboy Statue at Veterans Park was moved inside Logan Middle School’s gymnasium.
The 21-gun salute could not be held, but everything else remained the same.
The event opened with remarks by veteran Larry Thompson, followed by a recital of the Pledge of Allegiance by local Girl Scouts. Returning as the event’s guest speaker this year was former Logan County commissioner and State Senator, Art Kirkendoll.
“Today, the weather, we would call it a little bit of a challenge, but I’ll tell you one thing, when veterans are involved, the challenge will be overcome,” Kirkendoll said. “I am so proud that I can stand here today and say that I have spoken all over America on behalf of the people of southern West Virginia and all of West Virginia. I’ve spoken in the halls of Congress and I’ve had breakfast with Robert C. Byrd. I’ve rode in a helicopter with Gov. Underwood. I’ve done a lot of things, but there’s nothing that drives me to be elated when I have the ability to be a guest speaker at a Veterans Day ceremony. It humbles my heart.”
Kirkendoll reflected on his father’s service in the Phillipines and how his military time shaped his later life. He then urged everyone in the room to always remember what veterans have done for the nation.
Following Kirkendoll’s remarks, Thompson returned to the microphone and recognized veterans in the audience. He then played several patriotic songs before turning the music duties over to the Man High School band and some members of the Logan Expeditionary Band, the community effort that’s currently picking up the slack for Logan High School’s band program.
The program concluded with the dedication of a tow truck by Premium Towing owner Joseph Elliott. The tow truck was dedicated to the Veterans Service Center at Henlawson and is in memory of Elliott’s father, Jessie Elliott Jr., a veteran who died last year.
At the conclusion of the service in the gymnasium, attendees were invited into the adjacent commons area for the Kiwanis Club of Logan’s annual Veterans Day spaghetti lunch.