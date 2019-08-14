LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A program at Logan High School walked away with a national award Saturday.
Logan High School's Broadcast Technology program, which operates the school's television news station WLHS-TV, was nominated by the National Academy of Arts and Sciences for best newscast. The Academy is the same organization that gives Emmy Awards to network and regional television programs and news networks.
Upon arriving at the downtown Marriott in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, Aug. 10, it was clear to see that this was not the usual state competitions the group had grown accustomed to.
"Everything looked amazing - news cameras and interview stations were set up everywhere," said Bill France, the program's sponsor. "There was a DJ set up in the lobby getting ready for the after party. People were dressed in tuxes and formal dresses."
When the awards were announced, the group representing WLHS-TV, which included France and students Emma Johnson, Kalea Fleming and Katarina Curry, were pleasantly surprised to hear that WLHS-TV had been awarded the 2019 high school student production award, besting out other entries from an eight-state region.
"Our awards were combined with colleges and universities," France said. "The professional Emmys were being held next door. It was such a powerful experience for the students that attended. Many of the awards given out only had the names of the schools. I made sure that all students directly involved had their names engraved on it, as well."
France added that the hard work his students put in makes it all worth it.
"I always tell that I will never say it's going to be easy, I only tell them it's going to be worth it," he said. "Sitting in that room and hearing WLHS-TV called up to the stage was easily one of the best moments of my life."
Students named on the award are Conner Woodruff, Katarina Curry, Emma Johnson, Kalea Fleming, Brayden Williamson, Tyler Clyde, David Adams and William Bradshaw.
