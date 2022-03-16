LOGAN — Lacy L. Smith, an icon of the Logan coaching, education and business community, died March 7 at the age of 101.
Born in Pulaski, Tennessee, on Sept. 5, 1920, Smith was one of six children to Lacy Smith Sr. and Augusta Nelson Smith. The family moved to Holden when Smith was just 6 months old, and he would spend the great majority of his life in Logan County.
Smith graduated from Aracoma High School and earned a bachelor of science degree in education from Bluefield State College and a master’s degree in biology from the University of Pittsburgh. He began his career as a biology teacher in 1943 at Aracoma, transferring to Logan High School in 1961 when Aracoma was closed due to integration.
He retired from Logan High School in 1986 after a 43-year career.
Smith is well-known in Logan County also as a coaching legend. The 1948 and 1949 Aracoma High School football state championships — teams that Smith was head coach of — remain Logan County’s only state championships in football.
As head coach as Aracoma, Smith also had three undefeated football teams and two state championship basketball teams.
In 1951, a football formation known as the “Kite Formation” — a variation of the T-formation that was developed by Smith — was published in Scholastic Coach Magazine.
Smith also later became head football coach at Logan High School after winning a racial discrimination court case in 1980. His coaching career was highlighted in the 1991 book, “Wild, Wonderful Winners: Great Football Coaches of West Virginia.”
In addition to his education career, Smith owned and operated Pond Funeral Home at Aracoma alongside his wife, Betty Pond Smith, whom he was married to for 69 years.
He was also heavily involved in the community. Smith was a member of the Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Holden since 1934, where he served as a deacon and member of the trustee board.
Additionally, he was president of the Guyan Valley Missionary Baptist Congress of Education, a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the National Education Association, the West Virginia Education Association, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Shriners and the NAACP.
Smith is survived by his wife, Betty; their three children, Constance (Alonzo) Bell of Alexandria, Virginia, LaSalle (Chandra) Smith of Charleston and Dr. Kevin (Tammy) Smith of San Diego, California; four granddaughters, Whitney Smith, Mallory and Casey Bell and Gabriela Smith; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Following his funeral service at Evans Funeral Home, Smith was entombed at the Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum at Pecks Mill.