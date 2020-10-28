LOGAN — The Kiwanis Club of Logan met Thursday, Oct. 15, at Chief Logan State Park and discussed upcoming plans.
Kiwanis members volunteered to assist Christmas in the Park by standing at the park entrance for two nights and collecting donations from visitors to the popular regional event.
“We have been doing this for years now,” said President-Elect Margitta Mazzocchi. “It’s a lot of fun to stand there and collect the money and talk and sing. It’s a good event.”
Keith White, chairman-elect of West Virginia Kiwanis, expressed an interest in re-establishing Key clubs in the county’s three high schools, as well as a Circle K club at the regional community college.
“We need to find a good sponsor in each of the schools,” White said. “We’re talking after the first of the year. And I do want to do one at the college.”
The club agreed to continue its support of the Veterans Day event in Logan, hosted by American Legion Post 19, the VFW and Vietnam Veterans Chapter 309, but opted to forego its co-hosting with the Logan Woman’s Club of the annual spaghetti dinner at Logan Middle School.
White acknowledged the Williamson club’s upcoming celebration of its centennial anniversary.
“The Williamson club told me last year they were going to have their anniversary in November and then they were going to fold,” White said. “They only have eight members. It’s just lack of interest, I guess. I told them not to do that. So they decided they were not going to fold. That’s good news.”
Treasurer Darren Akers reported the club’s finances as being sound. The club agreed to continue its financial support to WECAN, which operates under the auspices of the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia. Ellen Browning, a member of the local Kiwanis club, serves as coordinator for Logan WECAN.
“The WECAN program helps underprivileged children,” Trader said. “We put a dollar in a tin can when we meet and if you’ve got something you want to brag about you put an extra dollar in the can. Traditionally, over the past few years, this goes to the WECAN group for their Christmas project. This year, because COVID has interrupted our meetings and what we are able to donate to the can, our treasurer suggested we give a certain amount.”
White also suggested donating duffle bags to WECAN.
“What’s going on with that, in the state of West Virginia, we have over 7,000 foster kids,” White said. “WECAN puts on a summer camp at the 4-H camp in Wyoming County. What happens is, some of these kids will come to camp with their clothes in trash bags. So we want to provide duffle bags so these kids will have something to put their clothes in when they go to camps.”
At the conclusion of the recent meeting, new members were welcomed to the club.
On Feb. 29, Logan Kiwanis enjoyed hosting its 65th annual Pancake Day and the associated silent auction, both occurring at Logan Middle School.
“Luckily we got our Pancake Day in before COVID hit,” Trader said. “We also did a silent auction of items donated to the club.”
COVID interrupted more recently scheduled events, such as the club-sponsored bike rodeo in summer and a fishing day in early autumn.
Logan Kiwanis, consisting of 38 members, is the largest among 10 clubs in West Virginia’s West region. Twelve members were present for its recent meeting.
Due to COVID concerns, the club has agreed to meet once a month for the remainder of the year.
For more information about the Logan Kiwanis, follow The Kiwanis Club of Logan WV on Facebook or email kiwanisclubloganwv@gmail.com.