LOGAN — The Kiwanis Club of Logan held its 99th annual induction ceremony on Sept. 29, where they inducted two new members, gave awards, and recognized new officers for the next club year.
The ceremony, held at The Studio Event Center at the mouth of W.Va. Route 44, lasted an hour and saw the induction of Courtney and Derek DeProspero as new members of the club. The two are owners of McCoy Station in Logan, the venue where the Kiwanis Club holds their regular meetings.
The club holds meeting annually before the beginning of their new year, which begins Oct. 1.
During the gathering, members heard remarks from guest speakers over Zoom, which included Jennifer Wolff, Governor Elect for Capital District for 2022-23, Elana Gardney, Governor of Capital District for 2021-22 and Bert West, Kiwanis International President from 2022-2023. Don Elkins, a longtime member of the club who serves on the 2022-23 board of directors, then took to the microphone to recognize Denny Trader, who will serve as the club’s new president over the next club year.
Margitta Mazzocchi, who also represents Logan as a Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, was recognized for her service as president of the club over the past year.
Patty Justice was recognized as the recipient of the 2021-22 Logan Kiwanian of the Year award.
The Kiwanis Club of Logan was charted May 21, 1924 and currently includes 37 members as of October 2022:
William Darren Akers
Diana Barnette
Charles E. Brown
Susie Brown
Sydney Brown
Ellen Browning
Stephen D. Chapman
Vickie B. Demers
Courtney E. DeProspero
Derek J. DeProspero
Charles H. “Chuck” Elkins
Don C. Elkins
Charles E. Ellis
Patty Justice
Carlos Lopes
George L. Mathis
Eugene M. Mazzocchi
Margitta Mazzocchi
Joel S. McNeely
Deborah S. Mendez
Johnny Mendez
Joseph Mendez
Monica A. Mendez
James W. Mullins
Albana R. Nichols
Janet L. Nichols
Serafino Nolletti
Ray Perry
Roger R. Ramey
Tim Secrist
Terry L. Stone
Wally L. Thornhill
Dennis R. Trader
Jeremy Vallet
Leah Vance
Keith White
Gregory A. York
The club meets at McCoy Station, located at 405 Highlands Street in Logan, at 12:10 p.m. the second and third Thursday of each month and at 5:30 p.m. the first and last Thursday of each month. Anyone interested in joining the club may pick up an application at a meeting.