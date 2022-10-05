Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — The Kiwanis Club of Logan held its 99th annual induction ceremony on Sept. 29, where they inducted two new members, gave awards, and recognized new officers for the next club year.

The ceremony, held at The Studio Event Center at the mouth of W.Va. Route 44, lasted an hour and saw the induction of Courtney and Derek DeProspero as new members of the club. The two are owners of McCoy Station in Logan, the venue where the Kiwanis Club holds their regular meetings.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you