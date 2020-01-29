MOUNT GAY — The Kroger grocery store at 25 Holden Road in Mount Gay near Logan became the latest West Virginia location to offer pickup services for online shoppers on Jan. 23.
Pickup gives customers the opportunity to shop online and pick up their groceries without ever having to enter the store. Kroger waives the $4.95 service charge for a customer’s first three orders, and no minimum purchase is required. The pickup service also allows customers to use paper coupons from their car.
“Many of our customers throughout West Virginia have told us that Pickup changed their grocery shopping experience for the better, which is why we’re so excited to bring the service to Logan,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, via press release. “We know how busy life can get, and that’s a big reason we always strive to bring customers new time-saving solutions.”
With Pickup, customers select a time to pick up their order with at least four hours’ notice. Orders must be picked up at one of the designated Pickup parking spaces, where a Kroger associate will help load items into the customer’s vehicle.
Kroger offers more than 40,000 items through Pickup, including fresh meat, hot foods, sushi and produce. West Virginia law prohibits tobacco products and pharmacy prescriptions being sold through Pickup. Gift cards also cannot be sold through Pickup.
In addition to picking up at the store, Kroger recently partnered with Instacart to offer a delivery option, which customers can use for a $9.95 fee. Customers who don’t already have Kroger’s mobile app can download it on the App store or on Google Play. Kroger’s mobile app also allows customers to build shopping lists, take advantage of digital coupons, check fuel points and refill prescriptions.
Kroger began online ordering more than three years ago in the Mid-Atlantic Division, which includes stores in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.
For more information about Pickup, visit www.kroger.com/i/ways-to-shop/pickup.