Shannon Marcum of Mountain State Healthy Families, left, and Erica Kitchen of the Logan Area Public Library show off a receipt and bags of food purchased using Kroger gift cards provided by a $2,000 grant.
LOGAN — The Logan Area Public Library recently received a grant for $2,000 in Kroger gift cards through the state’s Library Commission and the Save the Children Foundation.
Through the grant, the library, in partnership with Healthy Families Mountain State, was able to purchase food baskets for 22 Logan County families enrolled in the Healthy Families program. Each family received a large ham, a bag of potatoes, canned green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, flour, macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls, and ground beef, along with several non-perishable items like canned fruits, soups, peanut butter, snack items and more.
The food was distributed in December just in time for the Christmas holiday.
“We were so excited that the Library Commission chose us to distribute the grant money to families in our community,” said Cassie Parsons, Director of the Logan Area Public Library.
“We would like to thank our friends Ashley Lyall and Shannon Marcum from Healthy Families Mountain State, and Justin Pack, the manager at Kroger in Logan, and his employees, for all their hard work and for making it possible for us to be able to purchase, sort, and distribute these items to these families.”
Save the Children is a global humanitarian foundation that seeks to improve the lives of children through various means such as better education, healthcare access, and providing additional economic opportunities.