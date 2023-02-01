Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

20230201-log-library.jpeg
Buy Now

Shannon Marcum of Mountain State Healthy Families, left, and Erica Kitchen of the Logan Area Public Library show off a receipt and bags of food purchased using Kroger gift cards provided by a $2,000 grant.

 Courtesy photo | Cassie Parsons

LOGAN — The Logan Area Public Library recently received a grant for $2,000 in Kroger gift cards through the state’s Library Commission and the Save the Children Foundation.

Through the grant, the library, in partnership with Healthy Families Mountain State, was able to purchase food baskets for 22 Logan County families enrolled in the Healthy Families program. Each family received a large ham, a bag of potatoes, canned green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, flour, macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls, and ground beef, along with several non-perishable items like canned fruits, soups, peanut butter, snack items and more.

