Members of the Logan Lions Club, with the help of the Recovery Group of Southern West Virginia, were busy again Saturday morning cleaning up litter and other trash along W.Va. 44 in the Switzer area of Logan County.
Logan Lions Club cleans up litter in Switzer area
dvidovich
