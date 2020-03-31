MOUNT GAY — A Logan man is charged with burglary and arson in a Monday morning fire that reportedly injured a firefighter.
According to a complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, the incident happened around 9:33 a.m. Monday, March 30, in the Mount Gay area.
The complaint says the building was known as Courtesy Transmissions at the time of the 911 call, but City of Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett later said the shop is known as J&J Auto Repair.
Trooper T.D. Adkins with the West Virginia State Police was told the fire was thought to have been purposely set. Nearby residents said they observed a male wearing a black hoodie when the fire was first seen. They reported the male later fled to the railroad tracks.
Adkins was advised that the suspect was possibly Nicholas Gene Conner, 25, of Logan.
Adkins later located Conner reportedly breaking into a residence.
Adkins notes that Conner was wearing a black hoodie and matched the description from the fire. Conner was placed under arrest for burglary.
Conner was transported to the WVSP Logan detachment for processing and questioning regarding the fire. Conner reportedly provided a Mirandized audio statement admitting to being at the scene and starting the fire.
Conner has been charged with first-degree arson and nighttime burglary. According to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority, Conner’s bond is listed as $100,000 cash only. However, Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson said he is quarantined at the Southwestern Regional Jail and cannot be arraigned yet due to having a high temperature.
A 20-year-old city firefighter was injured in the blaze, according to Beckett. The firefighter reportedly suffered burns to his neck, back and arms when material fell during a partial roof collapse. The firefighter was not taken to the hospital, and his injuries are not considered serious.