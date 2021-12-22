LOGAN — A man is accused of setting fire to a vacant house on Morgan Street in Logan on Sunday.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Deputy J.C. Morrison of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to Morgan Street on Sunday, Dec. 19, in reference to a fire. Officials from the City of Logan Fire Department had received camera footage of someone setting fire to a residence and then leaving.
While reviewing the footage captured by security cameras at a neighboring residence on Morgan Street, Morrison noticed a man on nearby Elm Street who appeared to have the same clothes on as the man in the video, according to the complaint.
Morrison then met the man, Eric Brant Workman, 40, of Logan, who is the accused. According to Morrison, Workman said he was “mad that people kept coming around his residence” when he opened the door.
Morrison reported smelling marijuana on Workman, and when he asked whether Workman had any, he said he had marijuana on him. Morrison found the marijuana in Workman’s pocket, along with 11 alprazolam (Xanax) pills.
Morrison said Workman’s wallet also contained 10 concealed Suboxone strips. Morrison noted that Workman was wearing a gray hoodie, light blue jeans, and dark shoes that matched the person in the surveillance video.
Workman was taken to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, where he signed an interview and Miranda Rights form and decided to proceed without a lawyer present. During his interview, Morrison said, Workman stated that the gray hoodie was not the one being worn in the video and that he had a different one on.
Workman also gave consent for Morrison to search his cellphone. In his text messages, Workman was messaging a man named “John Boy Delbartent.”
At 5:03 a.m., Workman texted, “I’m getting to ring up up in a blaze of glory, wanna come, it’ll be fun.” “Delbartent” then asked where Workman was going and at 8:52 a.m., Workman responded that he was “gonna torch some s--t” and asked “Delbartent” if he wanted to help because it’s the “best time of the day to do it.”
According to the complaint, Workman texted at 8:54 a.m. to “Delbartent” about a vacant house from which he claimed people stole items, and then said he would “take care of it as usual.”
At 8:56 a.m., Workman once again asked “Delbartent” whether he’d like to come help. After more texts, Workman eventually concluded with, “BTW erase this.”
Morrison wrote in the complaint that, when asked about the text messages, Workman said he did not really know “John Boy Delbartent” and he only met him a couple of times. Workman then said all he wanted was for Delbartent to come stay the night with him.
Morrison reported he then asked Workman what he meant by the message about torching something, and the accused responded that it meant to “burn stuff around the house.” Workman was then asked what it meant when he texted that there was a vacant house out back and he responded that he was referring to the vacant house on Morgan Street.
Workman was arrested and charged with arson in the first degree and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned by Magistrate Joe Mendez, who set a $7,500 cash-only bond, and he is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.