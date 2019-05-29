LOGAN - A man from Logan is in jail facing several charges including attempted murder after a reported shooting early Monday morning.
Police and EMS received a 911 call around 12:15 a.m. Monday to Cassick Street, which is in the Charles Street area, from a woman who said she had been shot in the face. She had an entry and exit wound through her nose, according to City of Logan Patrolman J.P. Ziegler, who responded to the shooting.
The woman was in stable condition and was able to identify Christopher William Nottingham, 34, as the person who shot her. According to Ziegler, a verbal altercation between the victim and Nottingham's fiance, Crystal Rose Mullins, 32, resulted in shots being fired.
After the shooting, Mullins reportedly attempted to hide the .22 caliber handgun.
Nottingham is charged with attempted murder, malicious wounding, wanton endangerment and prohibited person with a firearm. He was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson on a $100,000 full cash or full surety bond and is being held at Southwestern Regional Jail.
Mullins was also arrested and is charged with accessory after the fact and obstructing an officer. She was arraigned by Williamson on a $30,000 bond and is also behind bars at SWRJ.
Senior Troopers Miller and Hannon and Trooper Adkins from the West Virginia State Police assisted in the investigation.