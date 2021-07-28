LOGAN — A Logan man is facing two counts of a felony charge after police say he sent photos of nude women to an underaged female.
The incident happened Saturday, July 10, according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court. Police say John David Gardner Jr., 37, of Logan, initiated a Facebook Messenger conversation with an underaged juvenile female using a waving hand.
According to the complaint, the juvenile sent a waving hand back, which Gardner replied with by saying, “Nice 2 meet u.” The juvenile replied “You too!” Gardner then asked the juvenile how old she was, which she responded that she is “17 almost 18” years old. This reply led to Gardner to respond, “Aww shoot.”
The conversation continued with Gardner reportedly saying things like, “U r cute,” and asking questions such as, “Is that ya bf?” and “Does he treat u well?” Gardner then asked if the juvenile and her boyfriend have their own residence yet, to which she replied, “Not yet, saving up & hopefully will have one in 2-3 years!”
Gardner also reportedly told the juvenile that he sells furniture and sculptures. After that, he then sent inappropriate photographs of women. He then immediately unsent an image and attempted to audio call the juvenile.
Arresting officer Jason L. Mathis, a deputy for the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, took a written statement from the juvenile and advised her to file a personal safety order due to her being in fear for her safety.
Gardner has been charged with two felony counts of distribution and display to minor of obscene matter. He was arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court by Joe Mendez and is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail. He has a cash only bond of $500 for a previous charge out of Wyoming County.