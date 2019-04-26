In a recent interview with NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer for the program "All Things Considered," retired coal miner and Logan County resident Ronnie Hipshire said he was disturbed by the unauthorized use of his father's picture by Russian trolls to promote the candidacy of Donald Trump in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
In 1976, labor photojournalist Earl Dotter captured an iconic shot of Hipshire's father, Lee, as he was coming out of the Paragon Mine at Rum Creek after what his son called "a long day's work." According to Hipshire, Dotter was sent inside the mine with Lee to "sort of" shadow him all day to see why so many men were getting killed and other things were happening in the industry during the 1970s.
Hipshire said he became "disturbed" when Dotter sent him an email informing him of something on page 31 of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election: A Russian troll farm called the Internet Research Agency had used a photo of his father for a pro-Trump poster during the 2016 election. He said that his dad was a staunch Democrat who would have never approved of such a thing.
"What I didn't like about seeing this on the Mueller report is them stealing my dad's picture and putting it on a Trump campaign rally," Hipshire said. "And my dad was one of the most staunch Democrats that you'll ever see in your life. And he never would have even thought about putting his face on something like that. It just was beyond me to see it. I just - it disturbed me big-time because I know what my dad would have thought."
The report found that the photo, which was published on a cover of Time Magazine in 1978 and is now in the Smithsonian, was used on a poster to promote a Trump rally in Pittsburgh in October 2016. The poster reads, in part, "Miners for Trump, bringing back our jobs How many Pa. workers lost their jobs due to Obama's destructive policies? Help Mr. Trump fix it!"
Hipshire said he showed his sister and it "went through her" too.
"She couldn't believe that it was used by the Russians to get someone elected," he said. "It was something it wasn't supposed to be 'cause it wasn't through the blessing of Earl or us to have dad's picture representing Donald Trump - something I know that he definitely would have never done."
When asked if he would feel any differently if the photo had been used without permission to promote a different political issue that he supports, Hipshire said he would and that his dad "would love the Democrat Party." He adds that even though he doesn't want this to happen again to someone else, he isn't sure what to do about it.
"I don't know what you would do to keep them from doing it," Hipshire says. "If they can get in and steal stuff like this, how can they - how could you block the Internet down? I mean, I don't know."
Lee Hipshire died of complications of black lung disease in 1987 at the age of 57.
