CHARLESTON — James Robert McKinney, 37, of Logan, was sentenced Monday to one year and nine months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for failing to update his sex offender registration as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

According to statements made in court, McKinney knew he was required to comply with the provisions of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act because of his conviction on three counts of third-degree sexual assault in Doddridge County Circuit Court on Sept. 4, 2012. McKinney admitted that he moved to Belpre, Ohio, in August 2020, without registering his out-of-state move with the West Virginia sex offender registry or registering with Ohio, in violation of the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. McKinney was discovered living in Ohio on April 7, 2021, and arrested.

