LOGAN -- Logan High School's 2020 Valedictorian has made an impact on his local community during his school years; soon, he will make an impact on his country, as he has accepted an appointment to the US Naval Academy and will be reporting to Annapolis in the near future.
Zachary Guy Lowes is the son of Guy and Cynthia (Cyndee) Lowes of Holden. He is the youngest of five children.
Zachary began his public education at the age of 4 in the Holden class of Pre-K at Verdunville Grade School, according to a news release from Logan County Schools. He attended first through fourth grades at Holden Central Elementary. During his fourth-grade year, he participated in the Logan County Board of Education’s “Learn to Swim” program, igniting his love for swimming and leading him to join the newly formed Logan Recreational Center swim team.
Zachary attended grades five through eight at Logan Middle School, where he was a member of the band all four years and a member of the track team during sixth through eighth grade. Zachary won the “Golden Horseshoe,” was awarded the Principal’s Award, and received the Logan Middle School Band’s “Director’s Award” in his eighth-grade year.
Zachary attended Logan Senior High School for grades 9-12. He won first place in the Logan County Math Field Day during his freshman year. It was during his ninth-grade year that he addressed the Logan County BOE requesting the creation of a Logan High School swim team. His request became a reality for his sophomore year. He was the team captain for his 10th- through 12th-grade swim seasons and qualified to compete in the state meet all three years.
Zachary competed in the FIRST Robotics Competition as a member of Team #337, “The Hardworking Hard Hats,” during his freshman, sophomore, and junior years. Unfortunately, the program did not continue through his senior year but being a member of the robotics team placed him on his current path of seeking an engineering degree.
Zachary was a member of the Logan High Band all four years of high school, was Drum Major his junior and senior years, and received the Carl McElfresh Award in band his senior year. He also recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
During his high school years, Zachary was a member of Beta Club, National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta.