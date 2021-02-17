After the birth of her daughter and some scares with her mother’s health, Vivian Short wanted a job that would allow her more free time, so she decided to take a shot at starting a photography business.
It began in May 2020 when Short, with the help of her father, Matt Carter, purchased some photography equipment. She began learning the fundamentals of photography and in a few months, she had enough business to allow her to quit her job as a respiratory therapist and rent indoor studio space.
The 2014 Logan High School graduate married her fellow high school classmate, Seth Short, in 2017, and the two welcomed their daughter, Audrey, in August 2019. Around that time, her mother, Jodi, battled and ultimately beat breast cancer, and Short says she endured a few health issues herself.
When she went back to work as a respiratory therapist at Logan Regional Medical Center after Audrey was born, Short says she realized she wanted to find a way to devote more time to her daughter.
“During that time when I went back to work after I had my daughter, it was really hard because my mom, she went through the breast cancer and things, and she was my only other babysitter, and my mother-in-law, she’s a nurse and she works full time at the hospital, so it was just hard,” Short said.
A lifelong lover of artistic hobbies, Short decided to try photography after taking countless photos of Audrey.
“I was determined, and I started it and I went for it,” Short said. “I just went wholeheartedly into it overnight. I just thought, ‘I’m going to do this,’ and I ended up resigning from my job just based off of, ‘What if I can do this?’ and I did, and I’m so happy that this worked out, and blessed and thankful that it did.”
Short photographs a wide variety of subjects, including families, newborns, high school seniors, engagement sessions, weddings and boudoir. She often offers creative photo sessions around holidays and seasonal periods and advertises “mini” sessions to make her services more affordable.
“If there’s anything I can take a picture of, I do,” she said.
In August 2020, Short found a spot to rent indoor studio space at 403 Justice Ave., Logan. Located in the former Alltel Wireless building near Parkway Drive-In, Short says the space allows her a better environment to do certain sessions like cake smashes and newborns, as well as maintain steady business during winter months.
Short says she is happy to be successful in business in her hometown, and thanks the local clients who have made it possible.
“I’m a hometown girl, I love Logan,” Short said. “I wanted to stick around Logan. I loved my school, I loved my town, and that’s why I’m glad I have a business here in our little town. There’s some great people here in Logan that’s helped me keep my business open, keep my studio doors opens ... best clients. Our friendly little town here is the greatest. We might not have it all, but together, we do have it all.”
Above all, however, Short thanks her parents the most.
“I owe everything to my parents,” Short said. “They are absolutely amazing. They helped me get started. They knew I wanted to get — not necessarily that I didn’t love my job — but that I wanted to get out of the hospital, and I wanted to be around my daughter more. I take her to, like, everything. My mom and my daughter go to every photo shoot with me.”
For more information, visit Vivian Short Photography on Facebook or @vivianshortphotography on Instagram.