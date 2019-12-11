LOGAN — A longtime newspaper editor, publisher and owner turned author was back in his hometown of Logan on Friday, Dec. 6, for a book-signing event at McCormick’s.
Logan native C.D. “Tony” Hylton III, now living in Morgantown, was promoting his new book, “Enough,” which tells the fictional story of small-town corrupt political kingpins in their plot to murder a newspaper publisher for trying to expose the truth. The events of the book are based on the dirty politics of southern West Virginia in the 1960s.
“It’s about how news is gathered and the importance of a newspaper to a community to bring the community together,” Hylton said. “It also touches on the impact of corrupt politicians who use jobs, and threats, and intimidation, and stealing of public money to build a political machine, so there’s some real good aspects in there that I think people will enjoy the story.”
Hylton worked on the book for about 15 years, he said. He began writing more seriously when he retired in 2009, and the book was finally complete by October 2019, when it was introduced at the West Virginia Book Festival in Charleston.
Hylton himself has a lot of experience in the newspaper business. He is the son of the late Charlie and Harriet Lee Hylton, who both worked at The Logan Banner for many years, and he is a graduate of the West Virginia University P.I. Reed School of Journalism (now School of Media).
Hylton graduated from Logan High School in 1960, and his work history includes being the editor-publisher of the Hinton Daily News (now the Hinton News); visiting professor of journalism/public relations at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania; public relations practitioner for a national trade association in Washington, D.C.; communications director for AARP Virginia; and public information officer for U.S. Army headquarters in the Republican of Vietnam.
He also earned master’s degree in political science from WVU and has served in the West Virginia House of Delegates and once ran for the State Senate.
“It’s wonderful to be back in Logan,” Hylton said. “… It has been a little better than I expected. Traffic’s been good, and I think it will keep that way until we get through.”
“Enough” is published by Headline Books, Inc., a publishing company based in Terra Alta, W.Va. The book is available at www.tonyhylton.com.