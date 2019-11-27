GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Glenville State College student William Adkins will perform his junior recital at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at GSC’s Fine Arts Center.
The performance will include a euphonium duet with fellow student Valerie Ogle. The show will close with a performance of “Down in the River to Pray” arranged for a tuba/euphonium sextet.
Adkins will also perform some digital accompaniment pieces that aren’t commonly heard with tuba.
“I would like to thank Dr. (Lloyd) Bone for really putting time and effort into helping me and also being a shining example for our department,” Adkins said.
He hails from Logan and graduated from Logan High School in 2016. He is the son of Misty and Mason Adkins.
The performance is free and open to the public.