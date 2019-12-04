LOGAN — The City of Logan was converted into Whoville from Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” this past Saturday as the city participated in Shop Small Saturday.
Shop Small Saturday is held after Thanksgiving every year as a direct competitor to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. First observed in 2010 and sponsored by American Express, the day promotes spending money at local businesses instead of big-box stores like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and others.
Logan has observed Shop Small Saturday for six years. To celebrate the day, city leaders usually convert downtown into the theme of Whoville with Mayor Serafino Nolletti dressing as the Mayor of Whoville and others involved with the city dressed as various characters from the story. Logan has won best theme from American Express for three years, according to City Clerk Amber Miller.
“The weather kind of put a little bit of a damper, I guess you could say, on it,” Nolletti said of this year’s Shop Small Saturday, “but every business we went into said they had a good day. There were people out on the street shopping. It was a good atmosphere.”
To mark the event, downtown stores provided special offers on their products, and any shopper was automatically entered to win $500. The winner will be announced at a later date.
“We’re very fortunate with the retail that we still have in downtown Logan,” Nolletti added. “I’m very proud of our downtown businesspeople, and they’ve all supported us and Shop Small, too. They promoted it themselves, too.”
Hot Cup owner Michael Cline said citizens should support Shop Small Saturday because the money spent at local businesses goes back into the community instead of into the pockets of big-box executives.
“Walmart and the big-box stores up on the hill — that money doesn’t stay in your community — that goes to Sam Walton and the top 1% billionaires in this country,” Cline said. “When you shop small, you are putting money directly into the pockets of local business owners, who then support your baseball teams and your local charities and all those other things. If you don’t support your local businesses, you won’t have local businesses in your town, and without local businesses, there’s no such thing as a town. So when you support local business, you’re supporting your neighbors, your community, their kids — putting their kids through college, helping them pay their car payments instead of billionaires who really don’t need another dollar.”