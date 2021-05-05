LOGAN — Since the end of March, city police in Logan say their department has recovered approximately 208 grams of controlled substances that include fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, crack, ecstasy and marijuana.
According to police, almost all of the recovered controlled substances were laced with fentanyl. Twelve arrests related to drug activity have been made, and multiple cases are under investigation.
Patrolmen A. Bias and M. Hall conducted a knock and talk, which yielded approximately 80 grams of fentanyl. Patrolmen C.L. Carter and R. Allen arrested two individuals after a pursuit. The suspects reportedly had approximately 67 grams of methamphetamine, crack, ecstasy and marijuana in their possession and are also facing gun charges.
There have been seven individuals arrested on possession with intent to deliver charges since the end of March, with multiple people being arrested for possession and/or selling fentanyl.
Arrests made by the City of Logan Police Department include:
- Jesse Price, 46: possession of fentanyl, 16.41 grams
- James Smith Jr., 42: possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy — methamphetamine
- Marshall Berry Jr., 36: possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy — methamphetamine/fentanyl ($668 seized)
- Antonio Clemens, 33: possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, conspiracy — approximately 80 grams
- Danielle Marcum, 31: possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, conspiracy — approximately 80 grams
- Erica Bal, 37: tampering with a motor vehicle, grand larceny and conspiracy
- Eddy Bartram, 51: possession of a controlled substance
- Ned Nelms, 47, and Amanda Nelms, 30: possession
- Tayron Griffin, 20, and Aaron Slash, 20: possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, obstructing, prohibited person with firearm
- Shannon Berry, 31: possession of fentanyl
- Daniel McGunkin, 33: prohibited person with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance
- Elizabeth Vance, 36: prohibited person with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance.