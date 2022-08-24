LOGAN — Police in Logan are still searching for a man who defaced several downtown buildings last week with derogatory messages using a black permanent marker.
The incident happened between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15. A man who appeared to be middle-aged was captured by security cameras scribbling messages on several downtown Logan businesses and landmarks.
Most of the man’s vandalism featured nearly the same handwritten message referencing the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and a hateful message directed toward the LGBT community. At least one of the messages expressed support for former President Donald Trump with the words “Go Trump 4 Ever.”
Businesses affected include Hot Cup, Dollar General and B&B Loans, all of which are located on Stratton Street. The man also vandalized the “Love Over Hate” rainbow mural, the West Virginia State Building and two sides of the Logan County Courthouse.
As of Monday, police in Logan are still on the hunt for the man responsible. Patrolman Ryan Allen, who is the officer working the case, said no one has yet been able to identify the man from security footage.
“Nobody recognizes him as a local, and that has made it very difficult to try to identify who this guy is,” Allen said.
Allen said the man appears to be between 50 and 60 years old with little to no hair. In the security footage provided by Hot Cup owner Michael Cline, the man was walking around with an object that Allen said originally appeared to be a cane, but was later determined to more likely be a golf club.
“This guy looked like he didn’t even need a cane,” Allen said. “He probably could have took off running if he wanted to.”
If or when caught, Allen said the man will face charges of vandalism, along with possibly another charge pertaining to defacing a government building.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Logan Police Department by calling 304-752-6535 or by visiting in person at 219 Dingess St.
Security footage of the man has been posted to Hot Cup Coffee on Facebook.