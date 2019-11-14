LOGAN – Logan Police are looking for a man who they say stole a 70-year-old woman’s car in front of Walmart at the Fountain Place Mall.
On Nov. 14, Judy Nelson reported that she was carjacked by a man while she was trying to put her mother-in-law into the car from her wheelchair. She also told police that she tried pulling the man out as he began to drive away.
Nelson’s missing car is a Ford C-Max with license plate no. 2TF 363.
The suspect could be seen on Walmart security footage. Police are currently investigating the matter.
Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to contact the Logan Police Department at 304-752-6535.