LOGAN — A downtown Logan counseling service specializing in several treatment areas has expanded to a new location.
Logan Professional Counseling, formerly located in a building on Main Street, has moved to 103 Dingess St., which formerly housed Wooten-Willis Nationwide Insurance. Operated by Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) Lisa Meade, Logan Professional Counseling offers mental health therapy for a variety of conditions, including depression, anxiety, grief, adjustment, ADHD, post-traumatic stress disorder, youth behaviors and addiction.
Meade said she wants to be involved in helping the Logan County community as much as possible, which is what led to her move to a bigger space. Since moving into her new building in February, she said business has picked up, with several doctors’ offices utilizing her services, as well as some schools looking into it.
“I’m just glad I’m here, and I thank God that things opened up the doors up for us,” Meade said. “I hope I can be out there for as many years as I can be. That’s my goal.”
Meade added that she hopes to add additional counselors to her staff at some point.
Meade, who earned her undergraduate degree in child development from West Virginia University in 1998, formerly worked as a Child Protective Services worker. In 2008, she obtained her master’s degree from Lindsey Wilson College and continued to work for the state until 2015, when she obtained her LPC title. She began working for KVC West Virginia until deciding to branch out on her own.
Logan Professional Counseling is open Monday-Friday, and hours are typically 9 a.m.-5 p.m. unless she is on a school visit. For more information, call 304-688-9269. All insurance providers are now being accepted.