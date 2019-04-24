LOGAN - The Logan County Commission on Monday approved an order to expand the Logan County Public Service District boundaries to the Coal Mountain area of Wyoming County, a somewhat isolated community about 30 minutes from Hanover.
The Logan County PSD has been working on a project known as the Coal Mountain Project, in which the district is extending service into that area of Wyoming County. The reason for this is due to the area's isolated nature, meaning it is inefficient and nearly impossible for any of Wyoming County's water system providers to extend service into there but much easier for Logan's, according to Susan Riggs, an attorney for Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC.
Riggs presented the commissioners with the order, which they voted to approve. State code now requires a public hearing to be set within 20-40 days and notices will be posted in both The Logan Banner and The Independent Herald newspapers, as well as in "conspicuous" places in the Coal Mountain area.
The Logan County PSD already provides water service to a few areas in other counties such as Mingo, Boone and Lincoln.
According to Rick Roberts with the Logan County PSD, the project will tie onto the water line at Huff Creek and Campus and go over the mountain into the area, which he said is the most cost-effective method.
Riggs said the Mingo County PSD also has plans to provide service to Wyoming County in the Hanover area, which is near the Mingo/Wyoming county line past Justice.
Monday's meeting was also attended by Wyoming County Commission administrator Mike Goode.
At their regular meeting on Monday, commissioners also:
n Approved the second reading of an amendment to existing Logan County building code, which was read by code enforcement officer Ray Perry.
n Approved a spay/neuter grant agreement with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.
n Approved the annual memorandum of agreement with West Virginia University Cooperative Extension Service.
n Gave $1,900 total to the Special Olympics for its summer games and $1,500 to the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Logan County Commission will be at 3 p.m. Monday, May 6, in Room 103 of the Logan County Courthouse.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.