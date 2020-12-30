Essential reporting in volatile times.

20201230-log-snow.jpg

Southern West Virginia was met with a White Christmas in 2020, as pictured here on Main Street in downtown Logan on Thursday, Dec. 24.

 Courtesy of Caleb McDonald

Southern West Virginia was met with a White Christmas in 2020, as pictured here on Main Street in downtown Logan on Thursday, Dec. 24. A White Christmas is defined as when at least an inch of snow is on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning. According to estimates, Logan County received anywhere from 5 to 77 inches of snow overnight from Dec. 24-25.